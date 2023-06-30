France riots: Nationwide public transport suspension announced amidst unrest

Sales of large fireworks would also be banned as part of measures to control the violence

A police investigator watches charred buses on a third night of unrest, Friday, June 30, 2023 at the bus depot of Aubervilliers, outside Paris. — AP

France's bus and tram services would be halted nationwide at 9pm from Friday, the country's interior ministry announced. Sales of large fireworks would also be banned under measures intended to tamp down on violent protests.

The statement said that regional prefects, who are in charge of security around the country, would also be asked to ban the sale and transport of petrol cans, acids and other inflammable liquids.

The move is part of a bundle of measures to ease tensions after heavy riots erupted throughout the country following the killing of a 17-year-old by a police officer.

