UK issues France travel warning as riots continue

Citizens are urged to monitor the media and avoid areas where clashes are taking place

Reuters

By Reuters Published: Fri 30 Jun 2023, 5:12 PM

Britain on Friday issued a travel warning to its nationals who may be flying to France, saying there could be road transport disruptions — including possible curfews — after nationwide unrest broke out to protest against the fatal shooting of a teenager by French police.

"There may be disruptions to road travel and local transport provision may be reduced," the British government's foreign office said in travel advice posted online.

"Some local authorities may impose curfews. Locations and timing of riots are unpredictable. You should monitor the media, avoid areas where riots are taking place."

ALSO READ: