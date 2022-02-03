UAE: Indian expat wins Dh22 million in Big Ticket draw

Leena Jelal will share the prize money with 14 friends.

Published: Thu 3 Feb 2022, 10:03 PM Last updated: Thu 3 Feb 2022, 10:22 PM

February seems to be a lucky month for women, and even more special for Leena Jelal. This the first time a Big Ticket was purchased in her name and her ticket, which she bought with 14 friends, bagged the Dh22 million grand prize.

Jelal, a HR professional from Trichur in Kerala, couldn’t believe it when she got call from Big Ticket host, Richard.

“I thought my friends were playing a prank on me,” said Leena, who bought the winning ticket on January 27.

Leena Jelal won the Big Ticket series 236 grand prize. Supplied photo

“The winning amount will be shared between all of us. It will take some time for the news to sink in. My colleagues are way more excited and happier than me,” said Jelal, who works for a construction firm in Abu Dhabi.

“This is the first time the ticket was purchased in my name. I guess, I'm the lucky one in the group,” said added.

Jelal and her friends have yet to plan what to do with the winning amount, but they want to donate part of it to charity.

Among the other Big Ticket winners was Bangladeshi expat Nasir Uddin, whose ticket number 013887 won him a Range Rover Evoque. The other winner was Suraif Suru who won Dh1 million, the second prize.

