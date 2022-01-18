UAE: Indian expat wins Dh250,000 in Big Ticket Abu Dhabi draw

He has been trying his luck for around three years.

Published: Tue 18 Jan 2022, 10:02 AM Last updated: Tue 18 Jan 2022, 10:08 AM

Indian expat Benjamin John has won Dh250,000 in the weekly electronic draw held by Big Ticket Abu Dhabi after trying for more than three years.

The Abu Dhabi-based resident has been trying his luck for more than three years and was delighted to finally win.

“Having purchased tickets for the last 40 months, today I finally won big,” John told draw host Bouchra.

The Mussafah resident, who bought the winning ticket number 204094 along with his friends, is unsure on how they are going to spend the money.

“We bought the ticket together. The money means a lot to me and my friends,” he added.

John’s lucky ticket will also enter the live draw -- to be held on February 3 -- for the mega prize of Dh22 million, second prize of Dh1 million and three other huge prizes.

Each ticket of the popular UAE draw costs Dh500, and on purchase of two tickets, participants get a third one for free.