Abu Dhabi: Indian expat is Big Ticket's first woman winner of Dh250,000 weekly prize

Expat from Kuwait has been purchasing tickets with her family for more than two years.

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Tue 1 Feb 2022, 9:26 PM Last updated: Tue 1 Feb 2022, 9:30 PM

An Indian expat living in Kuwait has become the first woman to pocket the weekly cash prize of Big Ticket electronic draw held in Abu Dhabi.

Savitha Nair, a staff nurse from Kerala, couldn’t believe her luck when Big Ticket draw host Bouchra rang her to inform about bagging prize money of Dh250,000.

“I was surprised by the unexpected phone call. I first thought that I had won Dh2,500. I was delighted when the host said I had won this week’s Dh250,000 prize money.”

Savitha has been purchasing tickets with her family for more than two years. She bought her winning ticket a day before the draw.

“I have no immediate plans on how to spend the money. I wasn’t even aware about the weekly cash prize draw. I didn’t expect to win anything before the Big Ticket live draw on February 3.”

The grand winner of Dh22 million for the draw series 236 will be announced on February 3, Thursday.

Meanwhile, all those who have purchased tickets this month will be entered into a weekly electronic draw and stand a chance to win Dh500,000.

Also, Big Ticket has announced giving away Dh12 million as the first prize, a second prize of Dh1 million and five other prizes on March 3.