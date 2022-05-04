UAE: Hundreds of blue-collar workers receive special Eid treat

Magical Smiles, a non-profit organisation, turned up at their doors with a feast

By Nasreen Abdulla Published: Wed 4 May 2022, 6:00 PM

More than 700 workers got a special Eid surprise when non-profit organization Magical Smiles UAE turned up at their doors with a feast.

The volunteers, including five children, accompanied by leading Emirati businessman Dr Bu Abdulla and Khaled Nawab Albloushi, president of the Nabda Al Emarat volunteering team, distributed biryani and other accompaniments to the workers.

Two-year-old Zahra was the youngest volunteer there.

“It was great to sit with everyone in my room and enjoy Eid biryani,” said Shoukath Ali, who hails from the Indian state of Bihar, and who has been working in Dubai for more than 14 years. “I have not celebrated Eid with my family since coming here, but today it felt like I was with my family away from home. Even at home, we go out for Eid prayers and then come back to eat biryani with the whole family. That is the same feeling I got today when sitting with everyone and eating.”

This isn’t the first time Magical Smiles UAE has distributed meals to blue-collar workers. In Ramadan, the organisation distributed more than 200 meals every day. The team has also organised meals and programmes during the Islamic New Year, Diwali and Christmas.

“Bringing smiles is the motto of our team,” said Tara Shah Khan, president of Magical Smiles UAE. “We try to spread small happiness to those who are living away from their families and can’t celebrate festivals with them.”

“Our mission is to make them feel at home here in the UAE. Giving a dawaat (feast) to them is the least we can do for all the services they give us. They are our real guests. We try to make them feel as comfortable as possible. We don’t take their photos as for many it feels like a media circus and they don’t want to reveal their circumstances to families.”

ALSO READ: