Dubai: Dream comes true for children of determination as they take a ride in police super cars

Special day was part of a charity initiative organised by Indian Michelin-Star Chef Vineet Bhatia with Kempinski Hotel

KT photo/Neeraj Murali

by Sherouk Zakaria Published: Sat 30 Apr 2022, 5:04 PM Last updated: Sat 30 Apr 2022, 5:23 PM

About 2km away from Burj Al Arab, a residential facility for orphans and abandoned children of determination burst with joy and laughter in a special Eid treat.

Two Dubai Police supercars pulled over at ‘Senses Residential and Day Care for Special Needs’ to give over 110 students a once-in-a-lifetime experience inside the world-recognised patrols.

In a heartwarming excitement, the children rode a stunning Audi R8, a dream car for many, and a Bentley Bentayga on a day filled with music, presents and sweets.

The special day was part of a charity initiative that the Indian Michelin-Star Chef Vineet Bhatia held with Kempinski Hotel in Mall of the Emirates.

Earlier in Ramadan, he held a six-course charity Iftar, where all the proceeds went to six centers in the UAE for people of determination.

The meals were inspired by each beneficiary centre. “We captured the gist of each centre and what children like to eat in the dishes we prepared. For the Senses centre, we were inspired by the element of surprise and the uniqueness of each child so we prepared a special dish topped with coconut milk and lime,” said Bhatia.

He added that the gesture aims at drawing smiles on the little ones’ faces during Eid. “There’s no better feeling in the world than giving. Today, we wanted to give back the love and affection we receive from the children at Senses.”

Senses, the first residential care facility in the Middle East, houses 119 students between two to 13 years old who receive daycare and treatment. It provides a permanent home for 93 orphans, abandoned and those who come from financially distressed families from all over the world.

“Not all of these children get to celebrate Eid like other children their age. Our role as their family here is to give them a true sense of celebration,” said Nadia Al Sayegh, the centre’s founder.

Donations help the centre cover the treatment and housing expenses of low-income or abandoned children.

“They are part of this world. With the help of our community, we always look to provide the children with the safe home they seek,” said Al Sayegh, whom children refer to as ‘Mama Nadia’.

