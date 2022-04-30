Babyshop celebrates Eid Al Fitr with 40 orphans in UAE

Published: Sat 30 Apr 2022, 9:00 AM

Babyshop, the Middle East’s premier store for baby and children’s products and flagship brand of Landmark Group, made this Eid Al Fitr special for 40 orphans by taking them on a shopping spree at its store located in Ras Al Khaimah.

The initiative was organised in partnership with International Charity Organisation to provide kids with a memorable shopping experience at Babyshop. Volunteers from International Charity Organisation and Babyshop staff helped these little munchkins pick up the clothes and toys of their choice to celebrate this Eid in style.

Founded in 1973 in Bahrain, Babyshop is a one-stop destination for all child’s needs and a pioneer in the omnichannel retailing space in that category. By providing the substantial collection of children’s apparel, toys, furniture, travel systems and baby basics, the brand is trusted by millions of parents across the Middle East, Africa and Southeast Asia to provide exceptional quality at the best value combined with significant customer service.

Babyshop is also a committed corporate citizen, with the development of child safety awareness campaigns, such as the pioneering community initiative ‘Child Safety First’ launched in 2005, and which is still going strong today with endorsements from key entities including the Roads and Transports Authority of Dubai (RTA), the Health Authority of Abu Dhabi and Royal Oman Police.