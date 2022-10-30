UAE: Hospital uses 3D-printing to reconstruct patient’s eye socket

The area has many exchange centres, banks, and shops, most notably the Gold Souk and Souq Murshid
A medical team successfully performed a delicate surgery at the Umm Al Quwain Hospital to reconstruct the left eye socket of a 35-year-old patient using medical 3D printing technology.
The patient suffered a serious injury, resulting in double vision and restricted left eye movement when looking up. After a CT scan, it was found that more than 50 per cent of the bones under the left eye socket were fractured.
Dr Mohamed Farid Abdelwahed, a maxillofacial surgeon, and his team performed the surgery after designing and 3D-printing a model of the patient's left eye socket by reconstructing a metal mesh.
The new technology simulates any stereoscopic or three-dimensional model to create an exact image of it.
The surgery was carried out by a team of maxillofacial surgeons from the Umm Al Quwain Specialised Dental Centre, which is part of Emirates Health Services (EHS).
Director of the centre, Dr Fatema Naser Muraddad, said the successful facial reconstruction is a new addition to the EHS’ successes in this type of surgery.
The service has been available since 2021 and is used to treat a variety of surgical cases, including dental implants, jaw fracture surgery, and eye socket fractures.
ALSO READ:
The area has many exchange centres, banks, and shops, most notably the Gold Souk and Souq Murshid
The Consul General of India and other officials will inaugurate the event at the Etisalat Academy Muhaisnah
Khaleej Times spoke to a few families regarding their exciting plans as it is finally that time of the year
Here is a list of some of the exclusive winter places and exciting things to keep you and your family entertained
Leaders laud successful organisation of the three-day event in Cairo
Naturalised Emirati and doting mother of two, realises her dream of dabbling in baking after being a homemaker for nearly three decades
From Yas Island and Al Maryah Island to the mainland, the capital offers several options for scare fans
Over 800 fitness sessions are set to be held at DP World Kite Fitness Village starting Saturday