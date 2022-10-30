UAE: Hospital uses 3D-printing to reconstruct patient’s eye socket

The new technology simulates any stereoscopic or three-dimensional model and creates an exact image of it

Supplied photos

by A Staff Reporter Published: Sun 30 Oct 2022, 11:59 AM

A medical team successfully performed a delicate surgery at the Umm Al Quwain Hospital to reconstruct the left eye socket of a 35-year-old patient using medical 3D printing technology.

The patient suffered a serious injury, resulting in double vision and restricted left eye movement when looking up. After a CT scan, it was found that more than 50 per cent of the bones under the left eye socket were fractured.

Dr Mohamed Farid Abdelwahed, a maxillofacial surgeon, and his team performed the surgery after designing and 3D-printing a model of the patient's left eye socket by reconstructing a metal mesh.

Dr Mohamed Farid Abdelwahed

The new technology simulates any stereoscopic or three-dimensional model to create an exact image of it.

The surgery was carried out by a team of maxillofacial surgeons from the Umm Al Quwain Specialised Dental Centre, which is part of Emirates Health Services (EHS).

Director of the centre, Dr Fatema Naser Muraddad, said the successful facial reconstruction is a new addition to the EHS’ successes in this type of surgery.

The service has been available since 2021 and is used to treat a variety of surgical cases, including dental implants, jaw fracture surgery, and eye socket fractures.

ALSO READ: