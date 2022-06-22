UAE: Here's how to prevent car fires caused by summer heat

Leaving hand sanitisers, perfume in vehicles could be dangerous amid the recent rise in temperature

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Wed 22 Jun 2022, 12:56 PM

The Abu Dhabi Civil Defence warned motorists of car fires during the hot weather, urging them to regularly maintain their vehicles to avoid such incidents.

In a new campaign, "Your Protection is Our Goal," which was launched this week, the civil defence officials said they are keen on educating residents about the importance of adhering to safety requirements during summer to prevent fires.

The campaign includes spreading preventive awareness through the civil defence's social media platforms, those of their partners and through mainstream media to promote prevention and safety measures among community members.

Brigadier General Mohammed Ibrahim Al Ameri, director-general of the Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority, said most car fires result from drivers neglecting safety and preventive measures.

"These include the lack of periodic maintenance of vehicles, electrical and technical faults in the car system, leaving flammable materials like hand sanitisers, perfumes and lighters inside parked cars and oil leakages on the car engine and running the engine while refuelling a vehicle," he said.

Officials pointed out that cars contain flammable elements, such as liquid fuels, oils, and internal components, such as plastics, rubber, and others.

In order to prevent car fires, motorists have been advised to regularly check and monitor the car cooling system and engine oil rates, carry out regular maintenance by a specialised technician, close the fuel tank cap tightly, prevent oil leakage and refrain from smoking near a heated car.

Drivers were also told to keep a fire extinguisher and a first aid box inside the car.

Authorities have also cautioned motorists who park their vehicles in the open and/ or are exposed to the direct heat of the sun to keep the windows slightly open to avoid overheating foodstuffs, soft drinks, perfumes, hand sanitisers, lighters, batteries and other devices left in the car.

"Sanitisers contain alcohol components that are flammable and shouldn't be left inside cars," said authorities.

"Drivers should not completely close the car windows, especially when parked under the direct heat of the sun."

Authorities also urged parents to always take good care of their children and ensure that they don't leave them in parked cars.

According to Abu Dhabi Police, leaving a car engine running when children are inside alone can also be dangerous as kids could tamper with the vehicle and its engine.

"Parents should pay more attention to children and should monitor them at all times," police said.

