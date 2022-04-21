UAE: 12 reasons why vehicles catch fire in summer and what to do in emergencies

94 fires in vehicles reported in Dubai this year, so far

Supplied

by Sherouk Zakaria Published: Thu 21 Apr 2022, 12:00 PM

Dubai Police recently announced attending to 94 fires in vehicles, including buses and heavy trucks within the first four months of 2022.

With authorities warning about a possible rise in vehicle blazes during summer, we explore the reasons due to which a fire breaks out in vehicles:

> Failure to conduct regular car maintenance

> Getting the car fixed at non-credible and unreliable workshops

> Car accidents or collisions

> Leaving inflammable substances inside the car such as sanitisers, perfumes or lighters, especially during the hot summer season.

> Mechanical or electrical failures

> Low levels of water in the car’s tank

> Poor disconnection of electric wires, especially in old cars, can cause fire even when the engine is not running

> Rupture of the exhaust pipe

> Fuel leakage through the engine, the pipes, the tank and the filler cavity

> Faulty positioning of spark plugs

> Unnecessary car modifications that do not meet approved specifications

> The use of non-original parts that are not compatible with the electrical system of the vehicle

To prevent fires, motorists are advised to carry out regulation maintenance and inspections of their vehicle, while keeping an eye on water and oil levels in the tank.

Authorities also advise tightly closing the fuel tank cap, refraining from smoking near a heated car, stopping the engine when refuelling, as well as keeping a fire extinguisher and first aid box inside the car.

Motorists should also regularly monitor the car cooling system and engine oil levels to prevent car fires.

What to do if my car catches fire?

Authorities warned motorists to stop the vehicle on the side of the road, turn off the ignition, and get out immediately if they smell something burning or see rising smoke. They should also learn how to use fire extinguishers.

ALSO READ:

After stepping out, motorists must call the Dubai Civil Defence while keeping a safe distance from the car.

reporters@khaleejtimes.com