UAE: Heat stress awareness campaign launched for industrial workers

Doctors will spread awareness on ways to avoid dehydration, strokes, exhaustion

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Mon 25 Jul 2022, 1:12 PM

With temperatures soaring high in the country, a private healthcare group has launched an awareness campaign to protect community members and industrial workers from heat stress.

Abu Dhabi-based Ahalia Group through its two multi-speciality hospitals and 20 satellite medical centres located in remote areas will be spreading the message on ways to safely cope with the extreme weather conditions in summer months.

Dr Vinod Thampi, CEO of Ahalia Hospitals, who launched the campaign ‘Beat the Heat’, said the Group’s healthcare facilities will be conducting awareness programmes for the public and training employees on managing the summer heat.

“The government has already banned outside work during midday hours until September 15. However, employers must also take precautionary measures to protect their workers. Our campaign will spread awareness on the health implications and on ways to avoid dehydration, heat strokes, exhaustion, thereby ensuring no heat-related occupational illnesses,” Dr Thampi said.

The launch event was attended by officials from Abu Dhabi Police, Abu Dhabi City Municipality, Emirates Red Crescent and Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) along with health and safety engineers and heads from more than 50 entities.

Dr Sangeeta Sharma, Medical Director, Ahalia Hospital, Hamdan Street, noted that heat stress can result in rash, cramps, syncope (fainting), exhaustion and stroke.

“Through our annual campaign, we will educate everyone about heat-related illnesses. We will interact with patients, visitors, employers and staff representatives of companies and industries to ensure optimal health and well-being at all times.”

The campaign will be led by the Group’s hospitals in the mainland and the industrial area of Mussafah, and 20 medical centres covering remote areas.

5 tips for preventing heat stress

- Drink enough water.

- Avoid drinks that contain large amounts of sugar.

- Add some extra salt to food and drink to compensate for the loss of salt from sweating.

- Get enough sleep and rest.

- Inform your supervisor if you are feeling unwell.

