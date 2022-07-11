UAE: Authority launches new initiative to protect birds from heat

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Mon 11 Jul 2022, 2:52 PM

Abu Dhabi Municipality has launched a new initiative to help protect birds from the scorching summer heat and provide them with special facilities for water and nests.

“To promote the emirate’s environmental and biological diversity, Abu Dhabi Municipality has launched the Bird Watering and Nest Building initiative to help protect birds from summer heat, providing them with safe places to nest, drinking water and food,” the Abu Dhabi Media Office said on Twitter.

Through the new initiative, the municipality will install bird nests, watering and feeding stations for the birds in public parks and other areas in the city.

