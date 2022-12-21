UAE: Gold prices open higher; 24K up Dh1 per gram in Dubai

Adidas gave a tribute to the football star after his team took the cup home
Gold prices jumped on Wednesday, after rising more than one per cent in the previous session as the dollar weakened after the Bank of Japan's (BoJ) surprise policy tweak.
Spot gold was trading at $1,816.94 per ounce in the morning.
In the UAE, the 24K gold price rose one dirham to Dh219.75 per gram on Wednesday morning as against last night’s close of Dh218.75 per gram.
Among the other variants of the yellow metal, 22K opened at Dh203.5 per gram, 21K at Dh197.0 and 18K at Dh169.0.
The dollar index was flat after falling on Tuesday as the yen jumped to a four-month high after the BoJ stunned markets with a surprising tweak to its bond yield control programme. A weaker dollar makes bullion more appealing among overseas investors.
Daniel Dubrovsky, Contributor, dailyFX, said gold and silver prices have been aiming cautiously higher in recent weeks.
“We can see that simultaneously retail traders have been gradually increasing their downside exposure in the precious metals,” he said.
ALSO READ:
Adidas gave a tribute to the football star after his team took the cup home
With some hotels in Dubai charging almost Dh260,000 during the period, here are 5 places to spend the last night of 2022 that won't break the bank
The rupee settled 13 paise higher at 82.62 against the dollar in the previous session on Monday
Media reports said that the A380 aircraft had its emergency slide open and accidentally inflated at Manchester Airport
CEO Pooja Ravinath is even looking into exploring collaborations with airlines, and is already in talks with Emirates, Saudi Airlines and Oman Air
The Ministry also expressed its sincere condolences to the country's government and people, and wished for a speedy recovery to all those injured
Football's most beloved tournament came to a thrilling conclusion on Sunday night as Argentina defeated France to lift the glorious trophy
These unique plates are appealing to passionate clients as they symbolise important events in their lives, says the emirate's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA)