UAE: Full list of places where you can barbecue in Abu Dhabi

Grilling in non-designated outdoor areas carries a fine of Dh500

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Wed 26 Jan 2022, 3:39 PM

Ismail Sebugwaawo

The Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) in Abu Dhabi has listed several public parks which are designated for barbecuing across Abu Dhabi.

The civic body urged residents to be careful when using these facilities, which are spread across the emirate.

Through its social media accounts, the DMT said residents could enjoy barbecues at designated parks and gardens across Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra.

“The DMT also reminds all visitors to be safe and responsible, and to protect themselves and the environment,” authorities said on Twitter.

Grilling or cooking food in non-designated outdoor areas in Abu Dhabi is prohibited and a fine of Dh500 is imposed on the violator.

Below is the list of the designated public parks with barbecue or grilling facilities:

Abu Dhabi

- Park 1 along Khaleej Al Arabi Street

-Park 2 along Khaleej Al Arabi Street

-Park 4 along Khaleej Al Arabi Street

-Park 5 along Khaleej Al Arabi Street

- Dolphin Park on Shaikh Zayed Street

- Zaafarana Garden on Muroor Road

- Family Park between Mubarak Bin Mohammad Street and Khalid Bin Waleed Street

- Family Park between Al Hosn Street and Khaled Bin Al Waleed Street

- Formal Park between Sultan Bin Zayed Street and Delma Street

- Heritage Park between Al Zahia Street and Mina Zayed

- Al Saji Gardens between Al Khaleej Al Arabi Street and Al Bateen Street

- Al Boum Garden between Al Bateen Street and Al Yazwa Street

- Nofal Park between Al Yazwa Street and Al Maqar Street

- Rabdan Park in Rabdan area

- Khalifa Park in Khalifa City

- Al Wathba Park and Garden in Al Wathba

-Al Khatim Park in Al Khatim

-Al Adlah Park in Al Adlah City

- Al Kadi Park in Al Shamkha

- Al Balraq Park in Al Shamkha

- Al Barajeel Gardens in Al Shamkha• Al Fanous Garden in Al Shamkha

- Gate Park in Yas Island

Al Ain City

- Al Salamat Family Park in Al Salamat

- Al Qou’a Family Park in Al Qou’a

- Nahil Park in Nahil

- Muraijib Park in Al Jimi

- Al Sulaimi Park in Al Moa’tarid

- Al Hayer Park in Al Hayer

- Al Shwaib Park in Al Shwaib

- Al Khaznah Park in Al Khaznah

- Remah Family Park in Remah

- Al Faqa Park in Al Faqa

- Al Foah Family Park in Al Foah

- Al Hayer Entertainment Park in Al Hayer

- Green Mubazzarah Park in Green Mubazzarah

Al Dhafra region

- Zayed Public Park in Madinat Zayed

- Northern Garden in Al Ghayathi City

- Al Marfa National Park in Al Marfa City

- Al Sila’a Public Park in Al Sila’a City

