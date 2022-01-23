Dubai: Residents warned against feeding birds, violators face Dh200 fine

Nakheel Community Management sends notice to its community members, reminds them about Municipality rules.

Representational image (AFP file)

by Waheed Abbas Published: Sun 23 Jan 2022, 9:34 AM

Feeding birds publicly is prohibited in Dubai and residents have been warned against this practice due to the health, safety and overall aesthetics of the community.

Nakheel Community Management, a subsidiary of master developer Nakheel Properties, has sent out a notice to its community members, reminding them about the Dubai Municipality rules on feeding the birds.

“Providing food for crows, pigeons, parrots and other birds can lead to the breeding of parasites, which in turn can spread disease. Therefore, under the Dubai Municipality’s commitment to safeguarding public health and ensuring community safety, feeding is prohibited, with a potential fine of Dh200 for anyone who disregards the law,” said Nakheel Community Management notice, sent to residents on January 19.

Nakheel Community Management manages over a dozen communities with over 300,000 residents across Dubai. It includes Palm Jumeirah, Jumeirah Islands, Jumeirah Park, Jumeirah Village, Al Furjan, The Gardens, Discovery Gardens, Jebel Ali Village, Dragon City, Nad Al Sheba Villas, Warsan Village, International City, Badrah, Veneto and the upcoming Deira Islands.

“Bird droppings are also a potential health risk, can emit bad odours and affect the overall aesthetics of your community. In the interests of everybody’s wellbeing and to ensure that Dubai laws are followed at all times, we kindly request all residents resist the temptation to feed birds. Please ensure all members of your household are made aware of the regulations,” said the notice.

