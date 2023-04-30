UAE: Forces announce joint exercise, issue advisory

The vessel sailed non-stop around the world in 236 days
The Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority and police will conduct an exercise on Monday, the police announced on Sunday.
The police, in a tweet, said that the exercise on Monday morning will be conducted in Al Mina district of the emirate.
The tweet said the exercise is aimed at measuring the preparedness of the forces. The police urged residents not to approach the exercise site and take alternate routes. The public should also refrain from taking photographs of the exercise, the police added.
