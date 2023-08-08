UAE flights: Discounts, giveaways, events announced for passengers at Sharjah Airport

Under the new summer campaign, activities and events will be held for children in particular

By WAM Published: Tue 8 Aug 2023, 2:59 PM

Sharjah Airport has launched a summer campaign to provide passengers with enhanced and seamless travel experiences, with special attention to enriching the journey for children.

This campaign reinforces the airport's unwavering commitment to delivering an array of smart and innovative services, guaranteeing seamless travel procedures and exceptional experiences while elevating its status as one of the best airports in the region.

The campaign, scheduled to last until August 22, includes a series of engaging and fun-filled itinerary of activities and events, along with gift giveaways. The campaign aims to provide passengers of all ages, especially children, an enjoyable and memorable experience during their time at the airport, making their waiting time an exciting part of their journey.

ALSO READ: