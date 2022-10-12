UAE flights: Airline announces Dh149 ticket to historic destination

Trips to the new route will start on December 13 and will be available on Tuesdays and Wednesdays

By Web Desk Published: Wed 12 Oct 2022, 3:38 PM Last updated: Wed 12 Oct 2022, 3:39 PM

UAE travellers who are looking to go on a cultural adventure this fall can book flight tickets for only Dh149 — as budget carrier Wizz Air Abu Dhabi launches operations to the ancient city of Samarkand in Uzbekistan.

Samarkand, one of the most important sites on the historic Silk Road, has been situated at the crossroads of world cultures for over two and a half millennia.

The new Wizz Air Abu Dhabi route will provide hassle-free, point-to-point travel for tourists and residents in both the UAE and Uzbekistan.

Tickets are already on sale on the airline's website and mobile app with fares starting at Dh149.

Samarkand, one of the most ancient cities in the world and among the oldest continuously inhabited cities in Central Asia, is a Unesco World Heritage Site rich in historical heritage.

Located on the ancient trade route linking China to the Mediterranean, the city is an important centre of human civilisation with breath-taking culture.

Its list of must-see attractions include beautiful mausoleums and the incredible madrassas with Registan, the centrepiece of the city, arguably the most impressive site in Central Asia.

With the new route addition, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi now flies to more than 36 destinations within a five-hour flight time radius of the UAE Capital.

The flight to Samarkand will start on December 13 and will operate on Tuesday and Saturday.

Michael Berlouis, managing director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, said: “The new route will be operated by our fifth state-of-the-art Airbus A321neo aircraft which has been recently added to our fleet. Wizz Air Abu Dhabi is committed to providing affordable travel options for adventurous travellers and Samarkand is a must-see ancient city perfectly positioned on the crossroads of culture.

"Wizz Air Abu Dhabi is supporting the long-term growth of the UAE’s travel and tourism sector, providing an eclectic mix of new marvellous destinations. We look forward to welcoming you onboard our young and sustainable fleet soon.”