UAE flights: Airline announces ticket discounts from today

As temperatures across the UAE start to dip, Abu Dhabi-based airline Wizz Air has announced a discount on selected flights to and from the emirate from today.
Guests making a booking can avail 15 per cent off on certain flights now that the onset of cooler weather will make conditions "more than perfect for a swim", the airline said on Thursday. The offer will run until December 14.
The airline had earlier announced its first flight to Male, Maldives on October 4, with ticket prices as low as Dh359. The route will be in operation four times per week in October, increasing to six times per week in November, with daily operations beginning in December.
The new route offers new travel options both within the UAE and for self-connecting passengers travelling from Central and Eastern Europe.
The aircraft currently serves over 30 airports across six continents
