UAE: Dh359 flights to Maldives from today

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi launches its first flight to Male on October 4. The route will be in operation four times per week in October, every Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday. This will increase to six times per week in November and daily operations will begin in December.
The new route offers new travel options both within the UAE and for self-connecting passengers travelling from Central and Eastern Europe.
Michael Berlouis, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi Managing Director said: “Offering the ideal escape for relaxation, self-discovery and picture perfect moments, it’s no surprise that the Maldives is an ever-popular destination. In line with our commitment to offer our customers world class low-cost travel experiences, we are excited to now be flying to this tropical paradise, unlocking new travel options for those not only within the UAE, but also for self-connecting passengers."
Tickets are on sale on wizzair.com and the airline’s mobile app, with fares starting as low as Dh359.
Passengers can book tickets with WIZZ Flex, with which they can cancel their flight up to three hours before departure without any fee and receive 100 per cent of the fare immediately reimbursed in airline credit.
