UAE flights: Emirates launches A380 to Japan to meet demand surge

Emirates, the largest international airline, is upgrading capacity on its Narita-Dubai route with the deployment of its flagship A380 from November 15, as Japan scraps the daily arrival cap, and lifts the Covid-19 testing and self-quarantine protocols for inbound travel. Following the Japanese government’s announcement last month to ease the entry restrictions, Emirates has seen a spike in bookings for flights to its gateways - Narita and Osaka.
Emirates’ flight EK318 from Dubai will depart at 2:55pm and arrive in Narita at 17:20pm. The return flight EK319 from Narita will depart at 22:30pm and arrive in Dubai at 5:30am the following day. All times are local.
The reintroduction of the Emirates A380 to Narita also underscores the airline’s long-standing commitment to Japan’s tourism and travel sector. By providing more capacity, the airline aims to serve the pent-up demand for travel into Japan along with providing choice and flexibility for travellers through its daily service to Osaka EK316/317, operated by the Boeing 777. Emirates is celebrating two decades of successful operations to Osaka’s Kansai International Airport this year, as the first airline to establish air connectivity between Japan and the UAE, as well as the rest of the Arabian Gulf countries, back in 2002.
Leisure travellers from over 60 countries can now travel to Japan visa-free and without guided tours. However, travellers must still check the entry requirements. Tickets can be booked on emirates.com, the Emirates App, or via travel agents.
