UAE Flag Day: Emirati families distribute sweets in schools, students dress up in national colours

Discussions also held on colours of the flag, significance of the day and the identity of the UAE

by Nandini Sircar Published: Thu 3 Nov 2022, 4:41 PM Last updated: Thu 3 Nov 2022, 5:07 PM

Schools in Dubai hoisted hundreds of flags with much enthusiasm marking the 10th year of the annual Flag Day that is celebrated by Emiratis and expatriates.

The day was celebrated with a mix of solemnity and gaiety across schools on Thursday with local families offering treats to their children’s school communities.

Several special performances took place throughout the school day and especially around the time to raise the flag reflecting the spirit and ethos of the UAE.

Bruce Major, School Principal, Collegiate International School, said, “A delegation from High School Emirati students distributed treats that were generously donated by a local family. Students from Pre-K to 12th grade enjoyed the treats. For the actual ceremony, all Emirati students were invited to participate, while the flag raising was broadcast live throughout our school community. Students were encouraged to dress in the national colours of the flag or wear traditional Emirati dress."

Campbell Douglas, Principal of GEMS Wellington Academy - Al Khail, tweeted a picture of a tiny tot raising the UAE flag with a post saying, ”Got to raise the flag with our youngest Emirati student from nursery today. He was pretty chilled about the whole thing.”

The two-and-half year old child, who is identified as Hamdan AlMutawa in the photos and attends the school’s nursery division, says, “I love my country very much.”

In many schools, students belonging to the kindergarten and primary sections sang, danced and walked the corridors of the school dressed in the colours of the flag and also painted the flag colours.

Punit MK Vasu, CEO, The Indian High Group of Schools says, “This is a country with rich heritage and culture that communicates so much to the world through its flag. The carefully chosen colours express everything from courage to hope, peace and mental toughness, unity and diversity manifest the vision of the leadership and the country’s profile in the international community.”

Senior students across the three campuses of The Indian High Group of Schools had discussions on the colours of the flag, the significance of the day and the identity of the UAE.

Vasu adds, “The fact that the Flag Day marks the accession day of the late UAE president Shaikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan', characterizes the nation’s pride in our strong leadership. It is the ideal occasion for all of us across the education community to pay respects and tributes to the rulers and express our gratitude to this country in creating this beautiful place for all of us to live and thrive.”

Timothy Roberts, School Principal, Raffles World Academy said, “This morning the whole school gathered on the field, dressed in the colours of the UAE flag. In the company of two Police Academy mounted officers, students and teachers formed an Emirati flag in the shape of a heart. At 11am, staff, parents and students gathered in our Flag Atrium for a traditional Flag Ceremony. Emirati students read speeches on the importance of Flag Day and the school choir performed the National Anthem before raising of the flag.

School principals aver the UAE Flag Day is always a happy occasion when school communities proudly raise the flag and reflect on the meaning behind its vibrant colours.

Dr Saima Rana, CEO/Principal, GEMS World Academy – Dubai and Chief Education Officer, GEMS Education says, “Our school community may be made up of more than 92 different nationalities and as diverse as the country itself, but for every one of our students, teachers and staff, Flag Day is a chance to embrace the UAE's national spirit and remind us of the many reasons why we are so fortunate to call the Emirates home.”

“At GEMS Royal Dubai School, we are extremely honoured to have played a part in the Flag Dayl celebrations. All students came to school dressed in the colours of the flag (green for prosperity and hope, red for courage and bravery, white for peace, and black for solidarity) and participated in a flag raising ceremony with esteemed visitors to mark this auspicious occasion. As a truly international community, both our local and expatriate children identify with the ambitions and hopes of our beloved nation. The vision of the UAE’s leaders perfectly aligns with our school’s 'High Performance Learning' philosophy where we have high aspirations and expectations of ourselves and our future.”

Jan Steel, Principal, GEMS Royal Dubai School says, “Students came to school dressed in the colours of the flag. Visitors also tool part in a flag raising ceremony. As a truly international community, both our local and expatriate children identify with the ambitions and hopes of our beloved nation.”

