Look: Sharjah celebrates flag day with air show, prepares for National Day weekend

Published: Thu 3 Nov 2022

Sharjah marked UAE Flag Day on November 3 with a flag-raising ceremony on The Flag Island. The celebration included an air show organized by the Air Wing Department - Sharjah. The Academy of Police Sciences' military band also participated in the flag-raising ceremony, playing the UAE national anthem to celebrate the occasion.

The Sharjah National Day Celebrations Committee participated in the attendance of Sheikh Salem bin Abdulrahman Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Ruler’s Office, and a number of government figures and employees.

On November 3 each year, the UAE flag adorns landmarks, buildings, and homes across the country. The annual celebration is an expression of belonging and loyalty to the UAE and the principles of its founding fathers. The day celebrates a sense of unity and coexistence among citizens and residents.

Flag Day also underlines the UAE’s position as a beacon of coexistence and tolerance in the region, as people from different nationalities come together to celebrate shared values and the place they call home.

Khalid Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah National Day Celebrations Committee, said: “Flag Day is an occasion that is dear to the hearts of all Emiratis, during which we remember the founding leaders and celebrate our great national achievements made possible thanks to the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, as well as the rulers of the emirates. We also renew our pledge of loyalty to His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE."

“On this national occasion, we extend our warmest congratulations to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, as well as the members of the Supreme Council, the rulers of the emirates, Crown Princes and deputies."

He added: "Flag Day embodies the values of national unity that brought seven emirates under one leadership. We gather around the UAE flag to sing the national anthem and express our feelings of belonging to our land and society as well as loyalty to our leadership. On this great occasion, all Emiratis show their solidarity and commitment to a bright future for their beloved homeland.”

The Sharjah National Day Celebrations Committee organised a number of programmes and events to celebrate Flag Day. It is also making preparations to celebrate the 51st UAE National Day, with a program of activities across Sharjah that will last for 10 days from November 24 to December 3, 2022.

Celebrations will take place at Al Majaz Amphitheatre, Sharjah National Park, Maliha Public Park, Al Hisn Island and Al Kharous in Dibba Al Hisn, Khorfakkan Amphitheater, Souq Sharq, Wadi Al Helou and various areas of Kalba, parks and residential areas in Al Bataeh, various areas of Al Madam, Al Dhaid Fort, and the Heritage Village in Al Hamriyah.

