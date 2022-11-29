UAE: First drama series made by people of determination to be released on Netflix on December 3

Goal is to show such people are capable of doing work at an international level

Published: Tue 29 Nov 2022, 7:11 PM

A new drama series made by people of determination selected from across the world will be released this weekend.

The Zayed Higher Organisation for People of Determination (ZHO) on Tuesday announced that the social drama series, “Dreams Drawn by Dust”, made mostly by people of determination will be released on Netflix on December 3, on the occasion of the International Day for People with Disabilities.

The drama series, which are in Arabic language, will also be showed on Abu Dhabi TV.

The first social drama made by people of determination in the UAE and other countries, is a project of FilmGate Productions in collaboration with the ZHO.

The project produced by FilmGate, features people of determination in all its roles – including writing, acting, filming and production.

The goal of the production was to show the world that people of determination are capable of doing such work on an international level, according to authorities.

The film production has lasted for about 18 months and filming for the series took place mainly in Abu Dhabi.

Abdulla Al Humaidan, Secretary-General of Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination, said during a media briefing that the film project aimed to continue the trend of letting people of all abilities shine on the highest level.

“The film is an important project for the people of determination in the UAE and the people of the Arab countries,” he said.

“The first social drama made by people of determination is considered a qualitative leap in their lives as it invests in their creative talents,” he said.

Al Humaidan noted that it is the goal of the organisation to facilitate their creativity, support them in presenting creative ideas, and encourage entities to invest in those ideas and their owners. “This support is essential to facilitate them in becoming contributing members of creative processes and integrating them in a nurturing creative environment,” he said.

The official stressed that the organisation immediately welcomed the cooperation with Film Gate Productions, which provides opportunities for people of all ages, genders, nationalities and abilities to showcase their creative talents.

Mansour Al Yabhouni Al Dhaheri, Founder and CEO of Film Gate Productions said: “This is a great and unique project. The majority of the cast, as well as the writers, filmmakers and producers, are all people with disabilities.”

“It was a splendid experience and it is for sure one of a kind. This unprecedented collective crew of people of determination gathered under Film Gate company's umbrella from all across the world empowerment the outcome and enable lots of cultural and knowledge exchange environment with the support of Zayed Higher Organisation for people of Determination. That would be just a start for many other series yet to come,” Dr. Soha Eman, the executive producer of drama series told Khaleej Times.

The selection of writers and the directors from various parts of the world for the drama series, including people from nearly every Arab nation, as well as India, Indonesia, and Brazil, was carried out with great care and diligence when reviewing the submissions and CVs received by the committee from in excess of 300 candidates from all over the world, according to authorities.