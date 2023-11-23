UAE: Filipino mum gets Dh100,000 birthday gift from Mahzooz

From left: Suresh, Yvonne and Jeevitha

Published: Thu 23 Nov 2023, 2:18 PM Last updated: Thu 23 Nov 2023, 2:39 PM

Filipina expat Yvonne couldn't thank her mother enough for pushing her to but a Mahzooz water bottle on Saturday morning, earning her an entry to the draw. It was her birthday and her mum, who was in the UAE for a visit, wished for her to win the raffle. And she did.

Yvonne, a single, working mother to two children aged 17 and 12, won Dh100,000 in Mahzooz. She said she was out and about with her family on Sunday morning, not knowing that her name was drawn as one of the three winners of the guaranteed weekly prize.

When she got the phone call from Mahzooz, she couldn't believe it. While she had joined numerous raffle draws in the Philippines before, this was the first time she won an amount this big.

A major chunk of the money would go into buying a house, said Yvonne. As a breadwinner of her family, she also aims to provide financial assistance to her siblings.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Two other lucky winners got the same prize.

Jeevitha, a 32-year-old housewife living in India, received the life-changing news while she was dropping her youngest daughter at a drawing class. Overwhelmed with excitement, she plans to use her winnings to start a business.

The third winner — Suresh, a 39-year-old Sharjah resident who works in Dubai as an IT professional — was elated to discover that he was a winner when he received a call from Mahzooz. Father to a one-year-old boy, he plans to settle financial liabilities with part of his winnings.

ALSO READ: