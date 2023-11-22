Sharjah businessman wins $1 million in Dubai Duty Free draw

'Both countries share not just a transactional relationship but a valuable partnership'
A businessman from Sharjah was added to the ever-growing list of Indian winners of $1 million when the draw for the latest Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire promotion was held today at Terminal 2 of Dubai International Airport.
Mr Thakappan Chettiyar Ramakrishnan, a 65-year-old Indian national based in Sharjah won a $1 million in Millennium Millionaire Series 441, with ticket number 2130, which he purchased online on November 6.
A regular participant in the Dubai Duty Free promotion for four years now, Ramakrishnan is a father of two and ran his own company in Sharjah. "Thank you so much for this timely win, you’re the best Dubai Duty Free," he said.
Ramakrishnan is the 220th Indian national to have won $1 million in the Millennium Millionaire promotion since in 1999 and Indian nationals are the biggest buyers of the tickets.
The draw on Wednesday (Nov 22) was conducted by Dubai Duty Free Chief Operating Officer, Ramesh Cidambi, Sinead El Sibai, SVP – Marketing, Michael Schmidt, SVP – Retail, Sharon Beecham, SVP – Purchasing and Zayed Al Shebli, SVP – Loss Prevention & Corporate Security.
