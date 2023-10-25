Dubai: 6 friends win $1 million in Duty Free Draw

Two others ride away with luxury motorbikes

Dubai Duty Free Executive Vice Chairman & CEO, Colm McLoughlin, COO, Ramesh Cidambi, Sinead El Sibai, SVP – Marketing, Mona Al Ali, SVP – HR, Michael Schmidt, SVP – Retail, Sharon Beecham, SVP – Purchasing and Zayed Al Shebli, SVP – Loss Prevention & Corporate Security conducted the draw for Millennium Millionaire Series 438. — Supplied photos

by Web Desk Published: Wed 25 Oct 2023, 2:32 PM Last updated: Wed 25 Oct 2023, 3:05 PM

An Indian expat along with his five other friends collectively won $1 million in the latest draw for the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire and Finest Surprise promotion in Concourse C of Dubai International Airport.

Namasivayam Hariharan, a 40-year-old Indian national based in Dubai won $1 million in Millennium Millionaire Series 438, with ticket number 2890, which he purchased on October 12 at Dubai Duty Free Finest Surprise counter in Concourse B.

A resident of Dubai for 26 years, Hariharan shared the ticket cost with his five other friends, who have been participating in the Dubai Duty Free promotion for three years now, alternating the name on the ticket for each series whenever they purchase.

Hariharan is a father of three and works as a senior technician for Serco.

“Thank you Dubai Duty Free! We are blessed to have won this prize,” he said.

Hariharan, who hails from Kerala, India is the 218th Indian national to have won $1 million in the Millennium Millionaire promotion since in 1999 and Indian nationals are the biggest buyers of the tickets.

Wednesday's draw was conducted by Dubai Duty Free Executive Vice Chairman & CEO, Colm McLoughlin, COO, Ramesh Cidambi, Sinead El Sibai, SVP – Marketing, Mona Al Ali, SVP – HR, Michael Schmidt, SVP – Retail, Sharon Beecham, SVP – Purchasing and Zayed Al Shebli, SVP – Loss Prevention & Corporate Security.

Following the Millennium Millionaire presentation, the Finest Surprise draw was conducted for two luxury motorbikes.

Jay Jhaveri, a 45-year-old Indian national based in Sharjah won an Indian Scout (Black Metallic) motorbike, with ticket number 0413 in the Finest Surprise Series 553, which he purchased online on September 24.

A regular participant in the Dubai Duty Free promotion for five years, Jhaveri works as a. store manager for Liali Jewellery.

“Thank you so much, my dream to win something big has finally come,” he said.

Lastly, Premlal Gopinadhan, a 36-year-old Indian national based in Oman, won a Harley-Davidson Sportster S (Bright Billiard Blue) motorbike, with ticket number 0978 in the Finest Surprise Series 554, which he purchased online on October 20.

A relative newcomer to the Dubai Duty Free promotions, he couldn’t believe his luck that he had won with his only third ticket purchased within two months.

“What can I say? I just couldn’t believe it, but I’m so happy to have won this early,” he said.

Gopinadhan is a father of two and works for Al-Maha Petroleum.

