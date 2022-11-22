UAE: Field exercises to be conducted on Thursday, advisory issued to residents

The plaintiff said he was shocked when the defendant filed a case against him for allegedly beating her up and insulting her at her workplace
The Department of Civil Defence in Sharjah has announced that it would conduct a field exercise on Thursday, November 24.
The exercises are scheduled to take place from 9.30am to 11 am.
Members of the public have been urged to stay away from the exercise site and not to take any photographs of the drill.
This exercise is intended to assess readiness and raise the efficiency of security and safety procedures at Sharjah International Airport.
Vice-President inaugurated the 4th ordinary session of Federal National Council's 17th legislative chapter
Guests can watch matches on a huge screen in a fun-filled atmosphere
Partnership will incentivise the country's residents for walking, with amazing rewards like staycations, experiences, electronics and a lot more
UAE Vice-President and Serdar Berdimuhamedov discuss ways to enhance cooperation in various fields, especially trade and tourism
Sheikh Mohamed expressed his best wishes to Sheikh Tamim and emphasised Emirates' support for Doha in hosting a successful tournament
Civil marriages are not permitted in Israel. However, tourists can now finalise civil marriage contracts in the UAE Capital
The rule will be applicable to those travelling on a tourist or visit visa, but will exclude residence or employment visas