UAE: Field exercises to be conducted on Thursday, advisory issued to residents

Members of the public urged not to take any photographs of the drill

FIle photo

By Web Desk Published: Tue 22 Nov 2022, 10:25 PM

The Department of Civil Defence in Sharjah has announced that it would conduct a field exercise on Thursday, November 24.

The exercises are scheduled to take place from 9.30am to 11 am.

Members of the public have been urged to stay away from the exercise site and not to take any photographs of the drill.

This exercise is intended to assess readiness and raise the efficiency of security and safety procedures at Sharjah International Airport.