Air Arabia launches new direct flights to Namangan in Uzbekistan

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 16 Nov 2022, 3:37 PM

Air Arabia, the Middle East and North Africa’s first and largest low-cost carrier (LCC) operator, has announced the launch of a new route from Sharjah to Namangan in Uzbekistan.

The new direct flights will connect Sharjah International Airport with Namangan Airport with three weekly flights starting from November 27, 2022.

“We are glad to further expand our reach to the central Asian market with the new addition of Namangan to our growing network from Sharjah. This new service reaffirms our commitment to continuously providing our customers with value-driven air travel while contributing to the development of both trade and tourism sectors between the UAE and Uzbekistan,” Adel Al Ali, group chief executive officer, Air Arabia, said.

The new service marks the carrier’s second destination in Uzbekistan, alongside the capital Tashkent. Customers can now book their direct flights between Sharjah and Namangan by visiting Air Arabia’s website, calling the call center or through travel agencies.

Air Arabia operates a fleet of Airbus A320 and A321 neo-LR aircraft, the most modern and best-selling single aisle aircraft in the world. The cabin configuration across Air Arabia’s fleet provides added comfort with one of the most generous seat-pitch of any economy cabin.

