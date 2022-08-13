UAE expresses solidarity with Saudi Arabia

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation commends efficiency of Saudi security forces

Shattered glass in front of the building where a wanted person blew himself up while being arrested by security forces in Jeddah. — AFP

By Wam Published: Sat 13 Aug 2022, 1:23 AM

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) reiterated the UAE's full solidarity with Saudi Arabia and reaffirmed its stand against all threats to the Kingdom’s security and stability.

In a statement, the ministry expressed full support to any measures taken by Saudi authorities to maintain its security and safety of its citizens and residents.

The ministry commended the vigilance and efficiency of the security forces in Saudi Arabia, during their pursuit of a wanted person in Jeddah who detonated an explosive belt during the process of his arrest, resulting in the injury of a number of security officials and a resident. The statement expressed wishes for a speedy recovery to the injured.