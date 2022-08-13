UAE expresses solidarity with Saudi Arabia

Medical centre offers nitrous oxide as alternative for kids who have to go under general anaesthetic for pediatric dentistry
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) reiterated the UAE's full solidarity with Saudi Arabia and reaffirmed its stand against all threats to the Kingdom’s security and stability.
In a statement, the ministry expressed full support to any measures taken by Saudi authorities to maintain its security and safety of its citizens and residents.
ALSO READ:
The ministry commended the vigilance and efficiency of the security forces in Saudi Arabia, during their pursuit of a wanted person in Jeddah who detonated an explosive belt during the process of his arrest, resulting in the injury of a number of security officials and a resident. The statement expressed wishes for a speedy recovery to the injured.
Medical centre offers nitrous oxide as alternative for kids who have to go under general anaesthetic for pediatric dentistry
His honesty and keenness to hand over the precious items were appreciated
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum hails Emirati youth as country's protectors to mark occasion
Hani Asfour, dean of Dubai Institute of Design and Innovation, explains how the institute nurtures young talent
They also helped them clean their flooded houses
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation expresses condolences to the government and people of Burkina Faso
Food and shelter provided to thousands of families in first phase
On International Youth Day, Dubai Ruler shares video celebrating achievements of Emirati youth