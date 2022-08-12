Saudi: Wanted man detonates explosive belt during arrest, 4 injured

One Pakistani resident, three security officers hurt

By Web Desk Published: Fri 12 Aug 2022, 3:39 PM Last updated: Fri 12 Aug 2022, 3:53 PM

A man wanted by Saudi Arabian state security detonated an explosive belt, killing himself and injuring four others in Jeddah on Wednesday evening, state news media said on Friday.

Abdullah bin Zayed Al Shehri detonated an explosive belt in the Al Samer neighbourhood in Jeddah, injuring three members of the security forces and a resident from Pakistan, state news media reported.

Security forces had tracked down Al Shehri's location and had launched an operation to arrest him when he set off the explosives on his person.

Al Shehri, had been wanted by authorities for seven years, according to state TV.

Saudi Arabia's Presidency of State Security said the operation illustrated the Kingdom’s counter-terrorism efforts to ensure the safety of all citizens and residents.

