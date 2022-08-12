Saudi: Wanted man detonates explosive belt during arrest, 4 injured

Footage shows car being swept away by raging waters
A man wanted by Saudi Arabian state security detonated an explosive belt, killing himself and injuring four others in Jeddah on Wednesday evening, state news media said on Friday.
Abdullah bin Zayed Al Shehri detonated an explosive belt in the Al Samer neighbourhood in Jeddah, injuring three members of the security forces and a resident from Pakistan, state news media reported.
Security forces had tracked down Al Shehri's location and had launched an operation to arrest him when he set off the explosives on his person.
Al Shehri, had been wanted by authorities for seven years, according to state TV.
Saudi Arabia's Presidency of State Security said the operation illustrated the Kingdom’s counter-terrorism efforts to ensure the safety of all citizens and residents.
ALSO READ:
Footage shows car being swept away by raging waters
Heavy rains caused several wadis in Musandam to overflow on Wednesday
Bilateral deals to be signed in energy, military cooperation
Designs embody how urban communities will be in future in an environment free from roads, cars, and emissions
The Kingdom referred to 'content that is contrary to Islamic and societal values'
Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al Sabah is appointed to the post
This is in violation of laws explicitly stating that the route to the holy city is for Muslims only
Authorities say they have identified the suspects