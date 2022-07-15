UAE: Dh102 million second package for infrastructure development launched in Ajman

Project aims to make the emirate one of the most important modern cities in the fields of architecture and construction

By WAM Published: Fri 15 Jul 2022, 12:38 AM

Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of Ajman Executive Council, launched the second package of infrastructure development projects in the emirate.

Valued at over Dh102 million, the projects are part of the second package of the initiative of His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, for infrastructure development in the emirate of Ajman, which aims to make the emirate one of the most important modern cities in the fields of architecture and construction.

Sheikh Ammar was briefed Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of Ajman Municipality and Planning Department, on objectives of the second package projects.

Sheikh Ammar also reviewed the development plan for Al Ittihad Road, a key artery that links Ajman to other emirates.

He said the Dh71.6 million-road would provide the required expansion to reduce the increasing vehicular traffic.

The second package focuses on economic, cultural and sports fields, he added.

