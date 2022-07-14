Partnerships are the best way to overcome today's complex challenges, says UAE President at I2U2 summit

Our countries do not share geographical borders, yet they converge in their pursuit of peace and to achieve prosperity, says Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan delivers the opening speech during the virtual I2U2 summit with the leaders of India, Israel & the US. Photo: WAM

By WAM Published: Thu 14 Jul 2022, 10:21 PM Last updated: Thu 14 Jul 2022, 10:22 PM

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan affirmed that the UAE will continue its firm approach to support every step towards promoting coexistence and constructive cooperation, building on its belief in peoples' right to have peace, stability, development and prosperity, and to achieve a better future for generations to come.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed made this statement during his participation in the first virtual Leaders' Summit meeting of the I2U2 Group, which includes the UAE, the United States, India and Israel.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed further stated that "only partnerships can overcome today's complex and overlapping challenges, the most important of which are food and energy security, climate change and healthcare". He explained that the UAE believes that the economy offers the best way to achieve peace, security and progress, especially when governments and people have the will and courage to build partnerships and face challenges.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan (L) seen with Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan during the virtual I2U2 summit with the leaders of India, Israel & the US. Photo: WAM

"This is embodied in the first projects of our quartet, which have focused on food, climate-smart agriculture, solar and wind energy, and energy storage," the UAE President continued.

During the summit, which saw the participation of US President Joe Biden, Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid, and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the attendance of Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed expressed his hope that their "quartet will be a model for those who desire peace and prosperity, and will provide evidence of the great opportunities lost through conflicts and squandered by blind extremism at the expense of people eager to live a good life".

Below is the full text of the UAE President's statement:

"Greetings to you all.

Let me begin by thanking the State of Israel for hosting this first I2U2 Leaders Summit.

I also thank the leaderships of the United States and India for their participation, and their continued support for the success of the Group's work at all levels.

This Summit is clear evidence of the great opportunities for co-operation between countries and economies with shared values and goals centred around peace, tolerance and prosperity.

Our countries do not share geographical borders, yet they converge in their pursuit of peace and their joint action to achieve well-being and prosperity.

We, in the UAE, believe that the economy offers the best way to achieve peace, security and progress, especially when governments and people have the will and courage to build partnerships and face challenges.

We also believe that only partnerships can overcome today's complex and overlapping challenges, the most important of which are food and energy security, climate change and healthcare.

This is embodied in the first projects of our quartet, which have focused on food, climate-smart agriculture, solar and wind energy, and energy storage.

As I extend my appreciation to the leaders of the group and the technical teams of the four countries for what has been achieved, I would also like to emphasize the importance of giving priority to research and development, healthcare and space.

I also call for building on the strengths that each of our countries possess in these sectors.

Dear Leaders: I look forward today to a fruitful summit and, subsequently, to work with you within the I2U2 Group, at the bilateral level and within other international platforms, the most important of which are the G20Summit and the Conference of the Parties that the UAE will host at its 28th session next year.

I also hope that our quartet will be a model for those who desire peace and prosperity, and will provide evidence of the great opportunities lost through conflicts and squandered by blind extremism at the expense of people eager to live a good life."

ALSO READ: