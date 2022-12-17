UAE: Dead whale found off Abu Dhabi coast

The Environment Agency Abu Dhabi collects necessary data and disposes of the body

The marine team of the Environment Agency Abu Dhabi (EAD) found a dead whale near the coastal waters of the emirate.

The EAD shared a photo of the whale’s body on Instagram. The whale was towed from the front of Al Reem and Al Daman islands.

The experts examined the body and collected the necessary data. Later, the body was disposed of in coordination with the Abu Dhabi Waste Management Company (Tadweer).

“The whale species was identified as Bryde's whale, which feeds on small marine organisms through a filtration system. This species is of great importance as it contributes to the ecological balance in marine ecosystems,” the agency said.

However, the EAD didn’t explain the cause of the whale’s death.

