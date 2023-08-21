UAE: Daytime hours reduce to less than 13 from today as peak summer comes to end

The appearance of the Suhail star will set the stage for the transition from extreme summer temperatures to milder weather

UAE residents may have noticed a slight drop in temperatures. Well, that’s because the country is now experiencing a season named after its favourite star — Suhail.

The star, which signals the end of the scorching summer temperatures, will be spotted on August 24.

As on August 21, the daytime hours have reduced to less than 13. This will be the case till April 21 next year, according to Ibrahim Al Jarwan, chairman of the Emirates Astronomical Society.

Daytime hours will decrease to less than 13 hours starting from today until April 21 as winter slowly seeps in, and is expected to be less than 11 hours between October 2 and April 11.

The appearance of the Suhail star will set the stage for the transition from peak summer temperatures to milder weather conditions. The highly anticipated celestial event will grace the dawn sky starting August 24, with the star positioned in the heart of the Arabian Peninsula.

After about 45 days, day and night will become equal on October 2, as the atmosphere gradually transitions into a period of equinox.

Suhail's arrival marks the start of the approximately 40-day ‘Safriyah’ season that hints at the approaching shift to autumn. The gentle winds during this phase tempers the heat.

Suhail not only marks the beginning of cooler weather, but also fertile conditions for crops, making it the perfect time for growing crops. During this transition, farmers sow seeds to lay the foundation for a prosperous harvest.

The first seasons of agriculture and the beginning of the autumn farming cycle commence. All types of seeds are sown in protected nurseries shielded from the hot sun and dry winds.

Starting early cultivation from mid-August, and during the second half of September, the seedlings are transferred to the permanent land.

With the end of summer, dates are gathered, stored, and date syrup (dibs) is made. It’s the time when many palm varieties are pruned. Additionally, legumes and various trees are planted.

Speaking of harvest, a vast wheat farm which initially covered 400 hectares, yielded an impressive 200 tonnes of high-quality produce in Sharjah's Mleiha desert.

The project team have aligned their efforts to sow seeds in November, right in the heart of the harvest season with the Sharjah Ruler's decision to expand the farm to 1,900 hectares.

