Flying to Dubai airport after summer vacation? Reach home for less than Dh10 with Metro

With hundreds of thousands of UAE residents all set to return after the two-month summer break, airports in the country will be bustling with passengers. Many residents ask friends or family members to pick them up, but the Dubai Airports has reminded the public that access to the Arrivals' forecourts in Terminal 1 and 3 is limited to public transport and “other authorised airport vehicles only”.
This means those picking up guests should use Dubai International’s (DXB’s) designated car parks or valet services — both of which are paid services.
In a recent travel advisory, DXB’s operator said the road through the airport could get busy during peak times and urged travellers to use the Dubai Metro. The fare for using the public mode of transport to most stations would be less than Dh10. Here is what you need to know.
DXB has two stations at Terminals 1 and 3. Both are on the Red Line.
The timings of the Red Line are:
NOTE: These are the timings of the trains on the Red Line; they will differ according to the station location and direction.
Yes. Passengers can carry up to two pieces of baggage, with one being hand luggage.
It’s the most affordable mode of transport in Dubai. The actual fare would depend on which station you are travelling to, but it wouldn’t cost more than Dh10. For example, here are the Metro fares from Airport Terminal 1 to:
>> Qusais: Dh3
>> Oud Mehta: Dh5
>> Dubai Mall/Burj Khalifa: Dh5
>> Dubai Internet City: Dh7.5
>> Dubai Investment Park: Dh7.5
If your apartment or villa is not close to a Metro station, you may need to factor in the additional bus or taxi fare; or ask a friend or relative to pick you up from the nearest one.
