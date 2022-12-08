UAE confirms joint role with Saudi in securing release of US basketball star Griner from Russia

Abu Dhabi on December 8 received the American citizen by private plane from Moscow after the Russian authorities released her in exchange for Victor Bout from Washington

FILE. US basketball player Brittney Griner. Photo: Reuters

By WAM Published: Thu 8 Dec 2022, 7:18 PM

The UAE President and Saudi Crown Prince led the mediation efforts to secure release of US basketball star Brittney Griner in a prisoner swap with Russia, a UAE-Saudi joint statement said on Thursday.

The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, in a joint statement, announced the success of the mediation led by UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, for the release and exchange of two prisoners between the United States of America and the Russian Federation.

The ministries said the success of the mediation efforts was a reflection of the mutual and solid friendship between their two countries and the United States of America and the Russian Federation.

They also highlighted the important role played by the leaderships of the two brotherly countries in promoting dialogue between all parties.

The statement confirmed that Abu Dhabi received, on December 8, American citizen Brittney Griner by private plane from Moscow, after the Russian authorities released her, in conjunction with the reception of Russian citizen Victor Bout on a private plane from Washington, after the US authorities released him, in the presence of specialists from the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

Both America and Russia claimed their citizens, in preparation for transfer to their countries.

The UAE and Saudi Arabian foreign ministries expressed the thanks of their respective governments to the governments of the U.S. and Russia for their cooperation and response, and for the joint mediation efforts made by the leaderships of the two countries.