US basketball star Griner released from Russian custody in prisoner swap: Official

The swap involved former arms dealer Viktor Bout

FILE. Photo: Reuters
FILE. Photo: Reuters

By Reuters

Published: Thu 8 Dec 2022, 5:21 PM

Last updated: Thu 8 Dec 2022, 5:25 PM

US basketball star Brittney Griner has been released in a prisoner swap with Russia and is now in U.S. custody, President Joe Biden said on Thursday.

"She is safe. She is on a plane. She is on her way home," Biden said in a tweet.

Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris spoke by phone with Griner from the Oval Office, a US official said, adding that the call included Griner's wife, Cherelle.

Biden is to make remarks at 8:30 a.m. (1330 GMT), the White House said.

The Russian foreign ministry said it traded Griner for Russian citizen Viktor Bout, a former arms dealer.

