US basketball star Griner released from Russian custody in prisoner swap: Official

Two bodies were recovered on Saturday and a further seven bodies were found when the rescue mission was resumed on Sunday morning
US basketball star Brittney Griner has been released in a prisoner swap with Russia and is now in U.S. custody, President Joe Biden said on Thursday.
"She is safe. She is on a plane. She is on her way home," Biden said in a tweet.
Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris spoke by phone with Griner from the Oval Office, a US official said, adding that the call included Griner's wife, Cherelle.
Biden is to make remarks at 8:30 a.m. (1330 GMT), the White House said.
The Russian foreign ministry said it traded Griner for Russian citizen Viktor Bout, a former arms dealer.
The news of her "sudden and unexpected demise" was confirmed by her parents via her Instagram handle.
'Morality police have nothing to do with the judiciary,' says Attorney General Mohammad Jafar Montazeri
Employers across the country continue to identify a lack of workers as their biggest obstacle, a minister said
Shots were fired at the embassy from a nearby building, wounding a guard
Former player is being treated for pain and shortness of breath
Tremors felt in capital Jakarta, around 200 km from the epicentre
Vladimir Putin granted Russian citizenship to the former US intelligence contractor in September