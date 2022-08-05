Russia 'ready' to discuss prisoner exchange with US, says Foreign Minister

The fragment was part of a trunk that had split up in 2021
Russia is "ready" to discuss a prisoner swap with Washington at the presidential level, its foreign minister said on Friday, a day after the drug conviction of US basketball star Brittney Griner.
"We are ready to discuss this subject, but only within the framework of the [communication] channel established by presidents Putin and Biden," Sergei Lavrov told a press conference on a visit to Cambodia.
"There is a special channel established by the presidents and despite certain public declarations, it is still functional," he said.
"If the Americans again decide to engage in public diplomacy and make thundering declarations... that's their business and their problem," he said, adding that Washington couldn't work "in a professional and calm manner".
Lavrov spoke a day after a Russian court sentenced Griner to nine years in a penal colony, on charges of drug smuggling.
ALSO READ:
The fragment was part of a trunk that had split up in 2021
Many Lebanese people see this as an example of the impunity enjoyed by a ruling elite
The country's tenure at the Council will end in December
The July 29 attack left 53 dead and wounded dozens more
Fatima Payman's late father was a refugee from Afghanistan
According to human rights advocates, nearly 50 migrants have had religious headgear taken away
Son told mother after the incident that 'he gotta do what he gotta do'
Notorious conspiracy theorist admits he lied when claiming mass shooting was fake, faces $150 million lawsuit