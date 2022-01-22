UAE condemns terrorist attack in Lahore

Ministry expresses sincere condolences to the families of victims.

By Wam Published: Sat 22 Jan 2022, 8:05 PM

The UAE has condemned the terrorist attack in the Pakistani city of Lahore, which killed of a number of people and left others injured.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation emphasised that the UAE expresses its strong condemnation of these criminal acts, and its permanent rejection of all forms of violence and terrorism aimed at destabilising security and stability, while in contravention of all human values and principles.

The Ministry also expressed its sincere condolences to the families of the victims of this heinous crime and wished the injured a speedy recovery.