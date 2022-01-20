Pakistan: Lahore explosion kills at least 2, wounds 23

Police told local media it was caused by a planted device

Representational image

By Web Desk Published: Thu 20 Jan 2022, 2:25 PM Last updated: Thu 20 Jan 2022, 2:36 PM

An explosion in Pakistan has killed at least two people and wounded at least 23.

According to local media, the blast occurred outside Lahore's Lohari Gate area, shattering the windows of nearby buildings and damaged several motorcycles parked in the vicinity.

DIG Operations Lahore Dr Muhammad Abid Khan told local media that the explosion was caused by a planted device. However, he did not confirm whether it was caused by an improvised explosive device (IED) or a time device, saying that the investigation was still in its early stages.

The nearby MS Meo Hospital said they had received one deceased, while three of the injured were in critical condition.