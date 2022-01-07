Covid-19: Pakistan's largest city launches door-to-door vaccination for women

Peru has the world's highest coronavirus death rate
coronavirus7 hours ago
Pakistan’s largest city Karachi is launching a door-to-door campaign to vaccinate women, who are lagging behind men in rates of coronavirus inoculation as the country enters a fifth wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, a senior official said on Friday.
Pakistan on Friday reported nearly 1,300 cases in a single day, its highest tally in two months, with a positivity rate of 2.5%. Karachi’s positivity rate rose to 10%, from 4.74% on Dec. 31.
“We have found that a sizable population of housewives are unvaccinated, and they socialise and attend weddings without face masks,” Qasim Siraj Soomro, parliamentary health secretary of the Sindh provincial government, told Reuters.
In contrast, the rate of vaccination among male family members who go out to work is higher than the rate among women, he added.
The provincial government’s campaign will use female health workers, who have long played an instrumental role in country-wide polio vaccination campaigns in the South Asian nation.
“We plan to target clusters in urban areas and at later stage in rural areas,” said the parliamentary secretary.
About 70 million people in Pakistan, or 32% of the population, have had two vaccine doses.
ALSO READ:
The first case of the Omicron variant was reported on Dec. 13 in Karachi, and the federal government has acknowledged that a fifth pandemic has started in the country, with Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad seeing most of the cases.
The government has not yet announced new restrictions but has urged people to follow precautionary measures.
The government has authorized booster doses for citizens over the age of 30 from Monday. Children over the age of 12 are being offered vaccinations at their schools.
Peru has the world's highest coronavirus death rate
coronavirus7 hours ago
The latest effort begins as schools are set to fully reopen from Monday
coronavirus8 hours ago
Symptoms can overlap, so experts say testing is the best way to determine what you have
coronavirus9 hours ago
A total of 3,007 cases of Omicron have also been reported in the country
coronavirus9 hours ago
Educators' protest demands tougher pandemic safety measures, return to remote learning amid rising cases
coronavirus11 hours ago
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called their conduct irresponsible and a 'slap in the face' to those who have been following public health restrictions
coronavirus19 hours ago
Most of the country’s population has received two doses of the vaccine, including nearly 98 per cent of adults
coronavirus21 hours ago
The decision goes into effect Thursday
coronavirus22 hours ago