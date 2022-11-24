UAE Black Friday sale: Up to 90% discount on thousands of products from tomorrow

Shoppers advised to reach malls at 10am to cash in on best deals

by Waheed Abbas Published: Thu 24 Nov 2022, 4:33 PM

UAE shoppers can avail discounts on thousands of products during the Black Friday sale, also known as White Friday in the UAE, with offers on some items reaching up to 90 per cent.

Black Friday sale has been introduced both by the online and brick-and-mortar stores across a wide range of products, including electronics, apparel, personal and healthcare products and many more. Top local, regional, and international brands, including Samsung, Xiaomi, Dell, Black+Decker, Tefal, Hugo Boss, Olay, Guess, Tissot, and many more have slashed prices during the sale.

Starting November 25, UAE residents can make the most of the Three-day Super Sale in Dubai with up to 90 per cent discounts at more than 20 major shopping malls including Mall of the Emirates, City Centre malls, Dubai Hills Mall, Dubai Marina Mall, Dubai Mall, Mercato Town Centre, Ibn Battuta, Mall Circle, Mall Nakheel and others.

In order to avoid the rush and capitalise on goods sales, shoppers are advised to reach malls at 10am.

Dubai Festival City Mall said shoppers could win a gift card worth Dh30,000 at the Super Sale.

Safeer Group is also offering discounts from 25 per cent up to 75 per cent on a complete range of kids’ garments, ladies' and men’s fashion, footwear, perfumes, cosmetics, gifts and toys at Safeer Department Store, Eternity, Smart Baby, Shoes 4 Us and Xpressions in Dubai.

Home-grown e-commerce platform Noon.com also announced Yellow Friday on thousands of products with prices reduced up to 80 per cent. Moreover, certain banks’ credit card holders will enjoy additional discounts and benefits during the sale.

Noon.com also launched a ‘buy one, get one free deal on 25,000-plus styles from leading brands like Adidas, Nike, Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, and many more.

E-commerce giant Amazon has also launched the biggest sale of the year in the UAE, offering up to 70 per cent off on thousands of deals as well as zero per cent installment plans and instant bank discounts. The sale will run until November 28.

“As shoppers across the UAE look to make the best savings possible this season, our teams have worked closely with our selling partners to make this year’s White Friday sale the most valuable one yet for customers,” said Stefano Martinelli, GCC retail director, Amazon.

Sony Middle East and Africa has tied up with homegrown streaming platform Tod for the White Friday sales. On all-new purchases of the Bravia TVs X80K and above models1, consumers will get exclusive access to sports and entertainment, including a subscription to watch Fifa World Cup 2022.

Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways has also announced a Black Friday sale to several destinations across its network, with fares as low as Dh895 to Mumbai and Dh3,995 to New York.

Be alert of scams

UAE consumers have been advised to be on high alert throughout the Black Friday sales, as fraudsters use events such as these to launch advanced phishing campaigns to trick users into handing over their usernames and passwords for e-commerce portals and banking apps, along with payment card information.

Residents should be on the watch and not allow themselves to get tricked into transferring money to scammers, thinking that what they are offering is legitimate.

Over the past year, Group-IB’s Digital Risk Protection team discovered more than 120,000 fraudulent domains linked to a major scam that saw scammers impersonate more than 500 brands in the Middle East and Africa by creating fake surveys and giveaways purporting to be from legitimate companies.

“We urge consumers to remain highly vigilant throughout the Black Friday period and to beware of offers that appear to be too good to be true. Internet users should be cautious when they click on advertisement links, double check that the URL matches that of the official shopping site, particularly when clicking on links shared in messaging apps or on social media,” said Ashraf Koheil, Group-IB’s regional director for Middle East, Turkey and Africa.

