UAE shoppers can save Dh500 million this holiday season: Study

Led by Stanford scientists, the list comprises two databases that rank global researchers in 22 scientific fields and 176 sub-fields
The UAE shoppers are expected to save Dh500 million during this holiday season, thanks to heavy discounts offered by retailers during the Black Friday sales, lucrative deals such as 'buy now pay later', and banks’ interest-free instalment options offered to their customers, according to a new study released by Redseer and Xare.
Season sales in the UAE are projected to jump 20 per cent this year to more than Dh7 billion.
“This is an exciting time for shoppers in the UAE who enjoy three whole months of back-to-back sales culminating in the Dubai Shopping Festival every year,” says Padmini Gupta, CEO-Co-Founder of Xare, a mobile-based finance platform.
UAE retailers – both digital and brick-and-mortar stores – have also announced massive discounts for the White Friday sale. In addition, shopping malls are also offering up to 90 per cent discounts to shoppers for three days from November 25.
Redseer Strategy Consultants said online shoppers have shown a clear preference for credit card payments, especially during the sale season.
“Attractive bank offers, including extra discounts, special deals, cashback, reward points, and add-on services, bring in extra savings on credit card payments,” it said.
Abhishek Rajput, a senior consultant at Redseer, said the Black Friday shopping season continues to be the busiest of the year with brands offering unparalleled discounts.
ALSO READ:
Led by Stanford scientists, the list comprises two databases that rank global researchers in 22 scientific fields and 176 sub-fields
He says he will also purchase a flat in Dubai so his family can live in this 'city of dreams'
A photo released by the cops shows a 4WD driving against the traffic at a roundabout
There is plenty more on offer for visitors, including a performance by Emirati star Fayez Al Saeed, and the chance to win flight tickets to a destination of their choice
Many residents who participated in the fitness challenge have nearly stopped using single-use plastics since they were provided with eco-friendly alternatives
Sharjah International Commercial Arbitration Centre ‘Tahkeem’ organises panel discussion as part of Dubai Arbitration Week
Members of the public urged not to take any photographs of the drill
A number of educational institutions from region geared to participate in event