Dubai announces 3-day super sale with up to 90% discounts

There are incredible deals across lifestyle, electronics, fashion, and beauty products, with cash-back promotions and rewards

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 21 Nov 2022, 3:51 PM

Visitors and residents in Dubai can enjoy incredible deals across the city’s shopping and retail hotspots with the 3-day super sale by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment from Friday, November 25 until Sunday, November 27.

The super sale is an opportunity for shoppers to grab up to 90 per cent off on all their favourite brands. Throughout the three days, there are incredible deals across lifestyle, electronics, fashion, and beauty products, with cash-back promotions and rewards.

The 3-day super sale covers shopping hubs and centres citywide, including Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Deira, City Centre Mirdif, Dubai Mall, Dubai Marina Mall, Dubai Hills Mall, Mercato, Town Center Jumeirah, Ibn Battuta, Circle Mall, The Pointe, Nakheel Mall, Gate Avenue at DIFC, Festival Plaza, Dubai Festival City Mall, The Outlet Village, Al Seef, Bluewaters, The Beach opposite Jumeirah Beach Residence, City Walk, and La Mer.

Shop for Dh1,000 at Dubai Festival City Mall stores between November 25 to 27 and get a chance to win big with a gift card worth Dh30,000. The deal is valid from 10am to 10pm on weekdays, and 10am till midnight on weekends.

Fashion and children’s wear

Keep up with the latest fashion trends from iconic brands and get even more value throughout the 3 Day Super Sale. Buy one item from Abercrombie & Fitch or Hollister and get the second item at half price. Grab the best finds at Splash and Max for up to 70 per cent off. Find more amazing deals at Louis Feraud, Alessandro Dell Acqua, Aspesi, AXX Style, B1 and Balmain for up to 75 per cent off. Enjoy offers with up to 90 per cent off at La Senza, Gant and Arrow outlets.

Explore great deals on products for little ones on each of the three days. Parents can shop at Zippy and Pablosky with up to 90 per cent off, or at Kids Puzzle and Little Angels for up to 60 per cent off. The Children's Place and Mothercare have a great deal of 50 per cent off on a selected range of products in stores.

Footwear and accessories

Shop for accessories, watches and more in outlets such as Sun Eye Optical and ATELIEE ِAL SEEF for up to 50 per cent off. Avail up to 60 per cent off at Aigner and CITIZEN, and up to 75 per cent off at The Watch House and Time House. Find fashion accessories from 25 to 90 per cent off at Lovisa stores across the city.

Visit your favourite footwear brand for incredible deals. Purchase products from Crocs, Kipling, Clarks, Birkenstock for up to 50 per cent off, or catch the flat 40 per cent off deal on all items at Cole Haan and Call It Spring. Valencia Shoes offers up to 75 per cent on items in Dubai outlets.

Gold and jewellery

Gold and jewellery enthusiasts can enjoy amazing offers up to 60 per cent off at 1915 By Ahmed Seddiqi and up to 70 per cent off at Al Futtaim Watches & Jewellery. Save more as you shop at Damas for up to 50 per cent off, and Jawhara Jewellery with 50 per cent off on a selected range of jewellery.

Beauty and perfumes

Purchase alluring scents from V Perfumes and Bin Kamal Perfumes with mega deals of up to 90 per cent off, with Al Mukhalat Perfume also offering 90 per cent off on selected items. Beauty enthusiasts can buy two lipsticks for Dh99 or buy two to get one free at Inglot. Nars offers beauty products for up to 50 per cent off.

Electronics

Visit Axiom for all your electronics needs and avail great prices on mobile devices and accessories with a chance to win exciting prizes such as power banks, speakers, backpacks and headsets. Additionally, get reduced rates with Du with a purchase of a mobile phone.

Sports and outdoor

Those who are into sport and fitness can find up to 50 per cent off on top sport and outdoor brands and stores such as Nike, Sandro, Vans, Under Armour, Timberland, Sun & Sand Sports and The North Face. You can also purchase two or more items at Puma to get selected items for a reduced price.

Homeware and department stores

Decorate your home or grab furnishing essentials with amazing prices up to 90 per cent off at Simply Kitchen, Danube, Home Centre or Dwell. Enjoy up to 50 per cent off at Ikea, up to 70 per cent off at Pottery Barn and up to 75 per cent off at The Mattress Store.

Browse the collections at department stores and shop for up to 75 per cent off at Debenhams and Galeries Lafayette for up to 70 per cent off. Marks & Spencer will host sales for up to 50 per cent off, while Muji will offer a flat 40 per cent off on all items

Supermarket and pharmacy

Find the best value for products at Geant, Spinneys and Waitrose, which are offering irresistible prices on many items. Additionally, enjoy up to 75 per cent off with Carrefour offers on Fridays and 90 per cent off at Union Co-operative.

For pharmacy essentials, get up to 75 per cent off at Wellness, and a range of buy and get offers at Supercare Pharmacy, where shoppers can also spend Dh300 and get gift vouchers worth Dh150 for selected brands.

Eyewear and optical

Shop for eyeglasses, lenses and sunglasses for remarkable rates at optics stores in collaboration with teh 3 Day Super Sale. Buy one to get one free at Al Jaber Optical and Lenskart, or get up to 50 per cent off at Yateem Optician and Occhiali Optics. Get 90 per cent off on selected items at Opti Vision and Dubai Optical, or shop at Vision Express for deals with up to 60 per cent off.

Speciality stores

Explore various speciality stores offering unique finds with value for shoppers. Avail the buy one get one free offer along with many other offers at Typo, or shop for 40 per cent off on all items at Herschel. Visit La Vie En Rose for 50 per cent off on selected items, and up to 75 per cent off on all items at Nayomi. Shoppers can also get up to 70 per cent off on K Lynn and up to 50 per cent off at the iconic Lego store.

With so many remarkable mega promotions taking place across Dubai from Friday, 25 November until Sunday, November 27, make sure not to miss out on the latest updates. For more information about the latest edition of the 3 Day Super Sale, visit 3daysupersale.com and @StyledbyDubai and @CelbrateDubai on social media channels.