90% discounts, prizes during Dubai's 3-day Super Sale: Where to shop for deals

Variety of brands across fashion, beauty, home and furniture, kitchenware, children’s products, electronics are up for grabs

File
File

By A Staff Reporter

Published: Thu 24 Nov 2022, 6:00 AM

Shoppers, rejoice! The Three-Day Super Sale returns to Dubai this weekend, with massive deals and discounts on brands. Organised by the Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), the sale offers great savings and gives shoppers the chance to win prizes and cashback.

Here is what you need to know:

Dates

The super sale will run on November 25-27 (Friday, Saturday and Sunday).

What to buy

The sale offers the best deals in the city, with up to 90 per cent off a variety of brands across fashion, beauty, home and furniture, kitchenware, children’s products, electronics, and more.

Where to get the best deals

Malls and hubs participating in the sale include:

  • Mall of the Emirates
  • City Centre Deira
  • City Centre Mirdif
  • Dubai Hills Mall
  • Dubai Marina Mall
  • Dubai Mall
  • Mercato
  • Town Centre Jumeirah
  • The Pointe
  • Ibn Battuta Mall
  • Circle Mall
  • Nakheel Mall
  • Gate Avenue at DIFC
  • Dubai Festival City Mall
  • Festival Plaza
  • Al Seef
  • Bluewaters
  • City Walk
  • La Mer
  • The Outlet Village
  • The Beach opposite JBR

ALSO READ:

Up your brand

You will get deals on brands such as MAC, The Body Shop, Sephora, Perfume Gallery, Al Futtaim Watches, 1915 by Ahmed Seddiqi, Damas, Jawhara Jewellery, Pottery Barn, Home Centre, Ace, Crate & Barrel, IKEA, Mothercare, Monsoon Children, Nine West, Call It Spring, DKNY, Raymond, BALMAIN, American Eagle Outfitters, Sacoor Brothers, Beverly Hills Polo Club, Micheal Kors, LC Waikiki, Levi’s, NEW YORKER, Decathlon, Foot Locker, Puma, Under Armour, Sun & Sand Sports, Nike, Birkenstock, CROCS, Lenskart, RAY-BAN, Galeries Lafayette, Marks & Spencer, Debenhams, Typo, Lego, Jumbo and Emax, among others.

Win gift cards and more

  • Dubai Festival City Mall: Shoppers spending Dh300 or more have a chance to win a gift card worth Dh30,000.
  • Festival Plaza: Shoppers will get a chance to receive 50 per cent cashback in gift cards that will be valid for one year, with an additional opportunity to win up to Dh20,000. The minimum spend for this is Dh500 at participating stores. Shoppers can validate receipts and receive their cash gift card at any customer service desk. Multiple receipts from the same date are accepted.

