90% discounts, prizes during Dubai's 3-day Super Sale: Where to shop for deals

Variety of brands across fashion, beauty, home and furniture, kitchenware, children’s products, electronics are up for grabs

File

By A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 24 Nov 2022, 6:00 AM

Shoppers, rejoice! The Three-Day Super Sale returns to Dubai this weekend, with massive deals and discounts on brands. Organised by the Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), the sale offers great savings and gives shoppers the chance to win prizes and cashback.

Here is what you need to know:

Dates

The super sale will run on November 25-27 (Friday, Saturday and Sunday).

What to buy

The sale offers the best deals in the city, with up to 90 per cent off a variety of brands across fashion, beauty, home and furniture, kitchenware, children’s products, electronics, and more.

Where to get the best deals

Malls and hubs participating in the sale include:

Mall of the Emirates

City Centre Deira

City Centre Mirdif

Dubai Hills Mall

Dubai Marina Mall

Dubai Mall

Mercato

Town Centre Jumeirah

The Pointe

Ibn Battuta Mall

Circle Mall

Nakheel Mall

Gate Avenue at DIFC

Dubai Festival City Mall

Festival Plaza

Al Seef

Bluewaters

City Walk

La Mer

The Outlet Village

The Beach opposite JBR

Up your brand

You will get deals on brands such as MAC, The Body Shop, Sephora, Perfume Gallery, Al Futtaim Watches, 1915 by Ahmed Seddiqi, Damas, Jawhara Jewellery, Pottery Barn, Home Centre, Ace, Crate & Barrel, IKEA, Mothercare, Monsoon Children, Nine West, Call It Spring, DKNY, Raymond, BALMAIN, American Eagle Outfitters, Sacoor Brothers, Beverly Hills Polo Club, Micheal Kors, LC Waikiki, Levi’s, NEW YORKER, Decathlon, Foot Locker, Puma, Under Armour, Sun & Sand Sports, Nike, Birkenstock, CROCS, Lenskart, RAY-BAN, Galeries Lafayette, Marks & Spencer, Debenhams, Typo, Lego, Jumbo and Emax, among others.

Win gift cards and more