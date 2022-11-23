UAE flights: Airline slashes fares by up to 50% in Black Friday sale

Global tourism sectors projected to bounce back to pre-pandemic levels by 2023
Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates, is launching a Black Friday sale to several destinations across its network, with fares as low as Dh895 to Mumbai and Dh3,995 to New York.
Guests will be able to enjoy the charms of Istanbul at fares starting at Dh1,995 in economy class and Dh11,995 in business class.
For those who prefer to get a taste of an ancient civilisation while tasting the best Asian dishes, tickets to Seoul are available for fares from Dh4,995 in economy and Dh16,995 in business class.
Travelling with the Environmental Airline of the Year, guests can show their love for the planet by offsetting their flights with the airline’s green loyalty programme launched earlier this year. Conscious Choices rewards travellers with Tier Miles and additional benefits for carrying less baggage on board and offsetting their flights’ carbon emissions using Etihad Guest Miles.
ALSO READ:
In addition to that and with its new Etihad Mangrove Forest initiative, Etihad will plant one mangrove tree in Abu Dhabi for each Economy Space seat purchased on any Etihad Airways flight. Each mangrove planted alone will absorb up to 250kg of CO2 in its lifetime – the same amount produced by an eight-hour flight.
Those wishing to book are advised to visit etihad.com or the Etihad app for the latest sale fares, and to remain informed on the appropriate entry regulations at their final destination.
Global tourism sectors projected to bounce back to pre-pandemic levels by 2023
The strong demand comes despite the requirement to present a negative Covid-19 test to enter the country
With the base fare as low as Dh399, passengers can avail this offer from October 1 to 16
Applicable to selected flights to and from Abu Dhabi, the offer comes as the cooler weather sets in
The sight of winged creatures chirping in the woods or hovering for food makes for an illuminating and rewarding experience of Mother Nature and its elements
Considered to be a hotbed of history, the country has more to offer than meets the eye
New decision for entry and exit is effective from November 1, 2022
In an attempt to make history, the Arabian Ocean Rowing Team will cover a distance that is equivalent to travelling from Dubai to China