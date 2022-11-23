Dubai flights: Emirates adds additional daily flight to Asian destination

Emirates confirms Athens incident: Dubai-bound flight returns to stand over ‘security check’ request
Emirates has announced plans to add an additional daily direct flight between Dubai and Colombo, starting from December 1, 2022, to cater to the seasonal increase in the demand for travel.
The additional service, operating as EK648/EK649, will increase the number of daily flights between the two cities to three, including two direct flights and one operating via the Maldivian capital, Male.
Emirates’ second daily flight will operate direct between Dubai and Colombo, except during December 16 to 30, when the service from Dubai to Colombo will stop over in Male, departing at 10.30am and arriving at Male at 2.45pm, then departing for the second leg of the journey at 5.15pm and arriving in Colombo at 7.15pm. Other than these dates, from December 1 to March 26, EK648 will depart Dubai at 4.10pm daily and arrive in Colombo at 9.55pm local time.
The returning flight departs from Colombo at 2:55am and arrives in Dubai at 5:55am.
Emirates launched operations to Sri Lanka in 1986 and celebrated 36 years of operations to Colombo earlier this year.
