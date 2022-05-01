UAE: Big Ticket's Dh20 million draw is back with more cash prizes, 'dream cars'

Customers who purchase cash prize tickets in May stand a chance to win Dh500,000 in weekly electronic draw

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Sun 1 May 2022, 3:43 PM

Big Ticket, the largest and longest-running raffle draw for cash prizes and dream luxury cars in the region, has announced a life-changing ‘The Mighty 20 Million’ promotion.

During this month, people who purchase tickets will enter the main draw of Dh20 million to be held on June 3. The second prize is Dh1 million, and two other cash prizes of Dh100,000 and Dh50,000.

Additionally, customers who purchase cash prize tickets in May will stand a chance to win Dh500,000 in the weekly electronic draw.

“The cost of one Big Ticket is Dh500, and if you buy two, you get the third one for free,” the organisers said.

Other than the cash prizes, people can also purchase ‘Dream Car’ tickets to win a Jeep Grand Cherokee or Maserati Ghibli.

“The cost of one ‘Dream Car’ ticket is Dh150, and if you buy two, you get one free,” the organisers added.

ALSO READ: